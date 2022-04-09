Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $10,000,000.

BioPlus Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,595. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

