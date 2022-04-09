Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of BlackRock Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 179.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,612,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,212,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 134,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 675,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 79,475 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 952,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 59,939 shares during the period. 29.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. 132,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,214. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

