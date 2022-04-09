Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells $726,143.90 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $726,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LNTH stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,412,000 after acquiring an additional 143,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lantheus by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

