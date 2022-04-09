Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

LTCH opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Latch has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Latch by 29.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,986 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latch in the third quarter worth about $4,105,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Latch by 28.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Latch (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

