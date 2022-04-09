Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Lowered to $19.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWIM. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.
Latham Group stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96.
Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
