Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LAZ. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Lazard has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

