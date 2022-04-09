LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LZ. Barclays reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $71,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $19,794,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $1,877,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $431,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LZ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 809,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,271. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $40.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

