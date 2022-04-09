Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,365,000 after purchasing an additional 35,330 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 564,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $2,497,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.16.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

