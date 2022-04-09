LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Down to $124.68

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.68, but opened at $112.42. LendingTree shares last traded at $112.42, with a volume of 4 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average of $126.41.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in LendingTree by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in LendingTree by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.
About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingTree (TREE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.