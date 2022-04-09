LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Down to $124.68

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.68, but opened at $112.42. LendingTree shares last traded at $112.42, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average of $126.41.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in LendingTree by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in LendingTree by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

