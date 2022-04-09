Lethean (LTHN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $660,595.04 and $53.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lethean has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,434.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.93 or 0.07588043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.00262230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.01 or 0.00763547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00098724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.52 or 0.00550314 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00399339 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

