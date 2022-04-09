Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40-6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.560 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.79 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. TheStreet cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.46.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

