Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84.

On Friday, February 11th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $87.70. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in New Relic by 2,123.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $58,129,000. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,363,000 after acquiring an additional 340,054 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,552,000 after acquiring an additional 309,070 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

