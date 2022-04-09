LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LG Display has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

