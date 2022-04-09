Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $15.53. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 1,682 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

