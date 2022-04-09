Liberum Capital Downgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Hold

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HRGLY. Bank of America raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.85) to GBX 1,530 ($20.07) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.41) to GBX 1,224 ($16.05) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,166.17.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

