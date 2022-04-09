Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Research Coverage Started at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$110.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.53.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.78. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$24.91 and a one year high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.