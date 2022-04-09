Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.35. 31,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,964,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on LILM. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $15,799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

