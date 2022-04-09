Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Trading Down 4.2%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.14. Approximately 84,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 70,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.
The company has a current ratio of 106.76, a quick ratio of 106.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11.
About Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO)
