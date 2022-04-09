Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Hits New 12-Month High at $324.00

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 324 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.07), with a volume of 21085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($4.00).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 304.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 301.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.40 million and a P/E ratio of 5.40.

In other news, insider Christopher Sellers purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £93,600 ($122,754.10). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,340,000.

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

