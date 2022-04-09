Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $304.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $406.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.41.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 40.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.