Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 16,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 241,867 shares.The stock last traded at $294.01 and had previously closed at $292.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.61 and its 200-day moving average is $311.41. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.