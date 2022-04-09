LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveOne Inc. provides platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture as well as owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. LiveOne Inc., formerly known as LiveXLive Media Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.18. LiveOne has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85.

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveOne will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVO. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LiveOne in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LiveOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

