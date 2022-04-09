Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 58 ($0.76) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 64 ($0.84).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 55.57 ($0.73).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 44.59 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.65. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The firm has a market cap of £31.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66), for a total transaction of £202,046 ($264,978.36). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($308,196.72).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

