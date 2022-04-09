Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives $108.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $94.18. 268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $94.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

