Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $69.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.37.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

