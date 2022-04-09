Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives $900.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $842.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LZAGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,734. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $86.31.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

