Lotto (LOTTO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $429.00

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Lotto has a market cap of $13.63 million and approximately $429.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.97 or 0.00263426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001352 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.