Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.34 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.100-$13.600 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $206.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.61. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

