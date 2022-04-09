Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,638,000 after buying an additional 391,641 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,383,000 after buying an additional 193,774 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,372,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

