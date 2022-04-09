Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.79

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $8.97. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 69,843 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $303.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $63,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 21,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 30,136 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 29,654 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

