Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Lowered to $15.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

MAC opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Macerich by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Macerich by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Macerich by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

