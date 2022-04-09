MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $11,874.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $11,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Barclays reduced their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

