MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.42.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 212.28 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

