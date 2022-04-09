Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $31.00 at Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,370,000 after purchasing an additional 975,585 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,475 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $95,271,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $69,815,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

