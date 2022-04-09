Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI) Director Sells C$25,000.00 in Stock

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating) Director Douglas Lawrence Mason sold 500,000 shares of Magnum Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 373,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,694.75.

Shares of CVE MGI traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. Magnum Goldcorp Inc. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 20.71, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14.

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

