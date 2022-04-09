MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

