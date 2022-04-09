Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.29

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.29 and traded as high as C$11.55. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$11.48, with a volume of 226,306 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDI. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of C$936.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.29.
In other news, Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total transaction of C$554,409.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$764,693.66. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total transaction of C$241,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$193,440. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,505.
About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.
