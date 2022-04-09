Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.29

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.29 and traded as high as C$11.55. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$11.48, with a volume of 226,306 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDI. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of C$936.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.29.

Major Drilling Group International ( TSE:MDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$138.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$122.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.6800001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total transaction of C$554,409.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$764,693.66. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total transaction of C$241,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$193,440. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,505.

About Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

