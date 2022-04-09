Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.79.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

NYSE MTW opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.73 million, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Manitowoc by 193.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.