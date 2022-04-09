Maple Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.03 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for about $62.70 or 0.00147624 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maple has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $277.03 million and approximately $15.03 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00036127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00106200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Maple

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars.

