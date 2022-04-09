MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) will report $8.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MaxCyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.20 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that MaxCyte will report full year sales of $42.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.80 million to $43.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.30 million to $56.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MaxCyte.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 56.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.
About MaxCyte (Get Rating)
MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxCyte (MXCT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxCyte (MXCT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.