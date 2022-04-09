MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Down 7% After Insider Selling

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.01. 12,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 355,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Specifically, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,496.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $748.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

