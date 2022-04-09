MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 44.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 458.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 230,100 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 74,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 581,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDU opened at $26.80 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

