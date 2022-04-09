Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $410.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.90 million and the highest is $422.10 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $362.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

