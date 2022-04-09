Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading Up 3.9%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $166.77 and last traded at $166.77. 4,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 236,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.54.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.48.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,455,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after buying an additional 980,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,578,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,085,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
