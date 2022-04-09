MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

MEGEF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

MEGEF opened at $13.98 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

