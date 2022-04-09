Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.52

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 13782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,694,000 after acquiring an additional 638,809 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,740,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 256,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

