Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.57). Approximately 30,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 12,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

The firm has a market cap of £9.77 million and a P/E ratio of -11.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Merit Group alerts:

About Merit Group (LON:MRIT)

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, data, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.