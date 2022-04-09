Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $219,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after acquiring an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. 40,972,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,284,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

