Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.77.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is 111.44%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

