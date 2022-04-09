Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,129 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,129 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 77,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,718. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.99 and a one year high of $70.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.

